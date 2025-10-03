New HRA Rates Notified For J & K Employees
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised the House Rent Allowance (HRA) for its employees as per the classification of cities notified by the Central Government.
A notification issued in this context by the Finance Department said the revised HRA rates will be effective from January 1, 2024.
It said the employees posted in metropolitan cities (X Class) will receive 30 percent of basic pay as HRA, while those in Srinagar and Jammu urban areas (Y Class cities) will get 20 percent. For employees serving in other locations (Z Class), the allowance will be 10 percent of basic pay.
