US Government Shutdown: Funding Vote Fails Again In Senate As Hopes Fade For Quick End To Political Gridlock
On the third day of the shutdown, first in seven years, another Senate vote to advance a Republican bill that would reopen the government failed on a 54-44 tally - well short of the 60 needed to end a filibuster and pass the legislation, news agency AP reported.Also Read | US Government Shutdown LIVE: Senate Democrats reject Republican bill on Day 3
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the chamber would close for legislative business next week, a move meant to force the Senate to work with the government funding bill that has been passed by House Republicans.
Following the failed vote, senators quickly headed for the exits of the Capitol, expecting no more votes over the weekend and showing few signs of any real progress towards ending the congressional standoff.'Prolonged shutdown'
Instead, both sides dug in for a prolonged shutdown fight that thrusts federal workers into more uncertainty, threatens to ripple into the broader economy and gives the Trump administration an opportunity to reshape the federal government.
“I don't know how many times you're going to give them a chance to vote no,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said at a news conference Friday. After the vote, he said he was flying home to South Dakota for the weekend, adding,“I'll be available.”
The vote showed hardening lines in the Senate. The same three members of the Democratic Caucus - Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman and Angus King - who voted for the funding bill previously did so again, and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was once again the only Republican opposed.
“They thought they could bludgeon us and threaten us and scare us. It ain't working,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.Also Read | Trump sees chance amid US government shutdown; workers may lose $400mn daily?
Democrats are demanding that Congress extend healthcare benefits, while Republicans are refusing to commit to anything until the government is reopened. They are trying to wear Democrats down to vote for a House-passed bill that would reopen the government temporarily, mostly at current spending levels.
Although Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, the Senate's filibuster rules make it necessary for the government funding legislation to gain support from at least 60 of the 100 senators. That's given Democrats a rare opportunity to use their 47 Senate seats to hold out in exchange for policy concessions. The party has chosen to rally on the issue of health care, believing it could be key to their path back to power in Washington.Also Read | US Shutdown: Jobs, travel, social security - what's affected
Their primary demand is that Congress extend tax credits that were boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic for health care plans offered under marketplaces set up under the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.Everyone is about to experience dramatically increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles because of the Republican health care crisis.
"Everyone is about to experience dramatically increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles because of the Republican health care crisis. Everyone,” warned House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries during a news conference Friday.
(With agency inputs)
