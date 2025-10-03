Ukraine Preparing Joint Arms Production With Partners - Zelensky
“We are currently working out the details of decisions on joint arms production with our partners. These are serious decisions with those who help us the most. Specific projects, specific benefits for our defense ,” he said.
Video: Zelensky / Official / Telegram
According to him, in the future, there will also be production facilities located in Ukraine that will help protect the skies.
The head of state thanked partners for their interest in such work with Ukraine and Ukrainian industry.
“Yesterday at the summit in Denmark-the European Political Community-there was a lot of talk about our joint opportunities, how to increase our security and help our partners with security,” Zelensky said.
At the same time, the President stressed that several new sanctions decisions are currently being prepared.Read also: Zelensky holds High Command meeting on protecting and restoring energy infrastructure after Russian attack
“These include the extension of our sanctions, which were due to expire, and the introduction of new sanctions, in particular against companies and individuals working for the Russian defense industry. We will combine our sanctions with those of our partners, and the pressure on Russia will only increase,” Zelensky emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's own production covers about 40% of the front's need . The state has achieved significant success in the production of various types of drones, artillery shells, armored vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.
Photo: OP
