Leh Violence: Calm Returns, LG Warns Troublemakers

Leh- The situation in Ladakh is gradually returning to normal following the September 24 violence that left four people dead and scores injured, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Friday.

Addressing reporters, Gupta emphasized that Ladakh, bordered by Pakistan and China, cannot afford unrest. He warned that individuals attempting to vitiate the atmosphere through inflammatory statements or circulation of deepfake videos“will not be spared.” The LG confirmed that many people involved in provoking the mob have been detained and that a magisterial probe has been ordered to ensure justice for both innocents and perpetrators.

“The overall situation is normal. Shops and offices are functioning, schools up to class 8 have reopened, and commercial vehicles are plying. Our priority is to maintain peace and the unity and integrity of the country,” Gupta said. He also reiterated his appeal to influential groups, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to resume dialogue with the Centre.

In a related development, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains in detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging his detention and seeking his immediate release. The petition alleges that Wangchuk's detention is“illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional” and seeks urgent access for the family, as well as medical care and basic necessities for the activist.

Wangchuk, an internationally acclaimed innovator and environmentalist, was detained on September 26 while recovering from a prolonged fast highlighting Ladakh's demand for constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. The plea further alleges harassment of students and staff at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), founded by Wangchuk.