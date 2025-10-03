Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing: Who Said What During The Rap Mogul's Court Hearing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sean“Diddy” Combs was sentenced to...on Friday in a sordid criminal case that could keep him locked up for years. His trial began May 12 and continued until the closing arguments by attorneys June 26.

The hip-hop mogul was convicted on July 2 of flying people around the country for sexual encounters, including his girlfriends and male sex workers.

A jury had then acquitted Combs , 55, of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have put him away for life.

Sean“Diddy” Combs' sex crimes trial involved testimony from 34 witnesses.

A day before his sentencing, Combs apologised and expressed "how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused" in a letter to US District Judge Arun Subramanian.

'Diddy' asked Subramanian for mercy, proclaiming himself to be“reborn” after realising that he was“broken to my core.”

1. US judge Submaranian says the advisory guidelines suggest a sentencing of 70-87 months in jail. That's about six to seven years.

Submaranian said he sees no reason to depart from the sentencing guidelines, giving the first clear indication of what Diddy's prison time could look like.

Combs also challenged his guilt "full-throatedly," which means he may not receive any sentencing adjustment for acceptance of responsibility, Subramanian said, according to NBC news.

2. Federal prosecutors said Combs should serve more than 11 years in prison for the conviction, arguing that he is "unrepentant" and should be punished after he "engaged in violence and put others in fear."

However, the defense aimed for a 14-month sentence, which could amount to time served. Diddy has already served just over 12 months in jail, which would be subtracted from whatever his final punishment is.

3. US judge Subramanian said that while Combs was acquitted of certain charges, the verdict doesn't absolve him of underlying conduct, such as violence and coercion. Nor does it mean that such conduct is irrelevant to sentencing, the judge said.

"It was Combs who organised sex parties and hired male escorts, and it was his money that paid for them," the judge said.

4. The judge also observed that Combs did not express remorse for the charge of transporting people for prostitution, which the judge said is flatly inconsistent with reality and his accepting responsibility.

5. "Sean Combs is not a pimp" – at was the central message of Jason Driscoll, the first of Combs' attorneys to address the judge on Friday, BBC reported.

Driscoll says Combs' case has "serious disparities" with other cases where the Mann Act has been used. The defense cited other cases where defendants made money from trafficking women and got lower sentences than what the government is recommending.

The Mann Act, passed in 1910, criminalised transporting women and girls for "the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

6. Prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has already lined up speaking engagements starting next week, which she called the "height of hubris" in the face of Friday's sentencing.

7. All of Combs' adult children addressed the court. Through sobs, they pleaded with the judge to send their father home. Here's what each of them said:

Quincy Brown, 34, Combs' adopted son: "In front of you and in front of us is a changed man. He has evolved, something we haven't seen in 15 years."

Justin Combs, 31, first born son: "I ask that you give my father a second chance."

Christian Combs, 27, son with late model Kim Porter: "He taught me to treat women with respect. He treated my mom like a queen."

Chance Combs, 19: "We have all felt a huge emptiness in our lives."

Jesse Combs, 18, daughter with Porter: "Your honour, he is still our dad."

Delila Combs, 18, daughter with Porter:“We can't watch our baby sister grow up fatherless the same way we grew up motherless... Please, please give our family the chance to heal.”

8. Sean Combs addressed the judge, expected to be the final person to speak before sentencing was handed down. He had not testified during the trial and had previously only spoken briefly to thank the judge at the trial's conclusion.

Combs began by thanking the judge for giving him the chance to“finally speak up for myself.” He also apologised to“all the victims of domestic violence,” adding,“I want to personally apologise again to Cassie Ventura .”

He then turned to his children, addressing each by name,“I want to apologise to my seven children... I'm so sorry. They deserved better.” Following this, he faced his mother, Janice, and offered her an apology as well.

He told Janice,“I didn't mean to hurt you, I'm sorry for dragging you into this mess.”

Acknowledging his wrongdoing, he continued,“My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick.”

Finally, Combs told the judge he was taking full responsibility for his behaviour, saying,“I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego.”

9. Judge Arun Subramanian took the bench and began speaking, telling Combs that the court had to consider his entire history.

He sentenced Sean Combs to 50 months, nearly four years in prison, describing the evidence against him as“massive.” The judge referenced the“savage video” showing Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, along with photographs of“gashes and bruises.” He said a substantial sentence was necessary both as a deterrent and to send a clear message.

10. Judge Subramanian said the sentence was meant to send a strong signal to the public, calling it“a message to abusers and victims alike.”

He told the court that victims who came forward should feel confident that speaking out could lead to real consequences, while abusers should view such punishment as a clear deterrent.