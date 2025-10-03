New Digital Health Certificates Planned In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Dmytro Chernysh, Director of the Department for the Development of the Electronic Health System at the National Health Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform during eHealth Day at the Public Health exhibition.

“We are preparing to launch new electronic health certificates next year - for adoption and for drivers. These are important documents that need to be digitized to simplify processes and make them more transparent,” Chernysh said.

He added that work on these services is ongoing and noted that legislative changes will be required to implement electronic helth certificates, including updates to relevant laws and regulations.

At the same time, this year Ukraine plans to launch the next stage of electronic services in the field of rehabilitation, including electronic prescriptions for assistive devices for patients.

“Previously, these data were processed on paper. Now they will be automatically sent to the Ministry of Social Policy so that patients can receive the necessary equipment faster,” Chernysh explained.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that from 2026, Ukraine will also launch a preventive medical check-up program for people aged 40+, aimed at early detection of dangerous diseases. Participants will be able to receive funding for examinations through the“Diia” app.

Photo: Unsplash