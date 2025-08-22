Global Telehealth Services Market To Reach US$ 24.98 Bn By 2032 Coherent Market Insights Teladoc Health, Doctor On Demand
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
2025 EU Cross-Border Telehealth Regulation Rollout
|
|
Generative AI Integration in Mental Health Platforms (Q1 2025)
|
|
Middle East Telehealth Policy Reform (Saudi Arabia & UAE)
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in global telehealth services market report:
-
Doctor On Demand
Teladoc Health
MDLIVE
eVisit
Grand Rounds
Cliquent
Habit Health
Ping An Good Doctor
Doximity
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
American Well Corporation
Murata Vios
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments
In March 2025, Eli Lilly expanded its LillyDirect platform to connect U.S. Alzheimer's patients with in-person and telehealth providers. The initiative aims to improve diagnosis rates and access to treatment.
In January 2024, Aramark launched a new telehealth program in January 2024 to digitally connect hospital inpatients with clinical nutrition services. The program will use cloud-based technologies to enhance access to medical nutrition therapy. Detailed Segmentation:
By Component
Services
Hardware
Software
By Type
Real-time
Store and Forward
Remote Patient Monitoring
mHealth
By Specialty
Dermatology
Opthalmology
Mental Health
Urgent Care
Primary Care
By Delivery Mode
On-premise
Cloud-based
By End User
Patients
Payers
Providers
Pharmacies
