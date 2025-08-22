Aprilaire® Again Raises The Bar On Humidification With Hydrocoretm Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Model 620 raises the bar for bypass humidifiers delivering superior performance at 18 gallons of humidification per day with 55% less wastewater**. An innovative recirculation valve distributes 3X more water across the panel** for optimal saturation while simultaneously reducing water down the drain – saving up to 4,650 gallons of water per year, equivalent to about 35,000 water bottles.

"Innovation and improvements inspired by input from contractors and homeowners make the new Model 620 Bypass Humidifier easy to install, service, and maintain," stated Nicole Graeve, Senior Product Manager, AprilAire Product Management. "Contractors who installed the AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Humidifier which introduced the HydroCore Technology told us it has been a game changer," added Graeve. The all-in-one HydroCoreTM Water Panel Cartridge simplifies annual maintenance and can be replaced in about a minute. The water distribution tray allows for up to 3 degrees out of level, accommodating slight misalignment during installation, and it features an easy-access orifice, intuitive touchpoints, and a maintenance free strainer. These features as well as a modular design support easier, faster installation in fewer steps.

New design improvements also save contractors time post-install. The new AprilAire Model 620 Humidifier gives installers the ability to easily adjust the damper to optimize airflow for high pressure systems. A new catch-all drain helps prevent leaks by funneling all surfaces toward the basin, again reducing callbacks.

The new AprilAire 620 Humidifier with HydroCoreTM Technology delivers superior performance and best-in-class efficiency*. "This large bypass humidifier offers an upgrade for whole-house humidification and gives contractors an opportunity to improve their bottom lines with a new product that is fast and easy to install, service, and maintain. Their customers will be happy with the superior performance, water-savings and efficiency improvements," stated Graeve. "Homeowners will benefit from balanced humidity to support better health, a more comfortable home, and preservation of items susceptible to damage due to dry conditions," added Graeve.

AprilAire, the leader in Healthy Air solutions, is proud to introduce the AprilAire 620 Bypass Humidifier. Like all AprilAire Humidifiers, the 620 is part of the AprilAire Healthy Air System® with the ability to maintain balanced relative humidity which has been shown to reduce the incidence of respiratory infections and symptoms related to allergies and asthma by minimizing the formation of bacteria and viruses.

*Versus leading competitors' UL listed bypass humidifiers of a similar size with 6" duct opening.

**Versus AprilAire Model 600 Bypass Humidifier.

^Versus previous AprilAire models at rated capacity for a five-month season.

About AprilAire

AprilAire has been delivering Healthy Air since 1954 to help you feel better, sleep better, and live better. With solutions to manage all aspects of Indoor Air Quality for all types of homes in all environments, AprilAire is committed to helping you achieve greater quality of life. Our signature solution-the AprilAire Healthy Air System® -is a customized all-in-one whole-house approach to maintaining proper Indoor Air Quality. Learn more at aprilaire .

