South Korea Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) South Korea online food delivery market size reached USD 2.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2025-2033.

Key Highlights

✔️ Rapid growth driven by convenience and changing consumer lifestyles

✔️ Increasing popularity of diverse cuisine options and meal customization

✔️ Rising integration of technology with AI and data analytics for enhanced user experience

How Is AI Transforming the South Korea Online Food Delivery Market?

AI and tech innovations are radically reshaping the landscape:



Order Management & Personalization: AI and machine learning are optimizing order processing and delivering personalized suggestions.

App Experience Enhancements: Smart interfaces and real-time tracking improve usability and delight users. Emergence of Cloud Kitchens: AI-driven virtual kitchens help platforms rapidly adapt menus, improve efficiency, and serve customized meals.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

Smartphone Penetration & App Innovation: High tech adoption makes mobile-based food delivery seamless and ubiquitous.

Health & Variety Demand: Rising appetite for dietary customization (e.g., vegan, gluten-free, premium) expands market scope.

Convenient Urban Lifestyles: Rapid city living circumstances favor homes-delivered meals over dine-in.

Aggressive Promotions & Loyalty Plans: Platforms retain and attract users through discounts, loyalty credits, and exclusive offerings.

Cloud Kitchen Expansion: Virtual kitchens meet the demand for variety and efficiency with lower overheads.

South Korea Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation:

Platform Type Insights:



Mobile Applications Website

Business Model Insights:



Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System Full-Service Food Delivery System

Payment Method Insights:



Online Payment Cash on Delivery

Region Insights:



Seoul Capital Area

Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)

Honam (Southwestern Region)

Hoseo (Central Region)

Others

Latest Developments in the Industry





Healthy & Premium Offerings Boom: Platforms increasingly feature gourmet, diet-specific, and wellness-oriented meals to tap into health-conscious diners.



App Experience Innovation: Enhanced mobile features like seamless UI/UX and AI-backed personalization are distinguishing leaders in the market.



Operational Tensions: Rising commission fees by platforms have sparked pushback from restaurants and delivery workers. Labor and Workload Concerns: The industry continues to face scrutiny over delivery worker conditions and overwork-remnants from pandemic-era volume surges.

