Car Bomb And Helicopter Crash Kill 17 In Colombia

According to media reports, two separate incidents in Colombia have left 17 people dead: a car bomb explosion in Cali and a military helicopter crash in Antioquia.

Sky News reported that the car bomb detonated near a military aviation school in the southwestern city of Cali on August 22, killing five people and injuring 30 others.

In a separate incident, 12 soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Antioquia, northern Colombia. Reports suggest the troops were on a mission to destroy coca fields, the raw material used to produce cocaine.

Local officials, including Antioquia's governor Andrés Julián, stated that the helicopter may have been struck by a drone before going down. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed both attacks on a splinter faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the Marxist guerrilla group that was once the country's largest insurgent organization.

The twin attacks highlight Colombia's ongoing struggle with armed groups that continue to profit from the cocaine trade despite years of peace efforts. Analysts warn that the resurgence of violence could undermine security gains made since the 2016 peace deal with FARC.

These incidents also raise concerns about the evolving tactics of armed groups, including the use of drones against military forces. The Colombian government faces mounting pressure to safeguard security forces and strengthen counterinsurgency efforts while continuing its campaign against narcotics production.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram