Car Bomb And Helicopter Crash Kill 17 In Colombia
According to media reports, two separate incidents in Colombia have left 17 people dead: a car bomb explosion in Cali and a military helicopter crash in Antioquia.
Sky News reported that the car bomb detonated near a military aviation school in the southwestern city of Cali on August 22, killing five people and injuring 30 others.
In a separate incident, 12 soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Antioquia, northern Colombia. Reports suggest the troops were on a mission to destroy coca fields, the raw material used to produce cocaine.
Local officials, including Antioquia's governor Andrés Julián, stated that the helicopter may have been struck by a drone before going down. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed both attacks on a splinter faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the Marxist guerrilla group that was once the country's largest insurgent organization.
The twin attacks highlight Colombia's ongoing struggle with armed groups that continue to profit from the cocaine trade despite years of peace efforts. Analysts warn that the resurgence of violence could undermine security gains made since the 2016 peace deal with FARC.
These incidents also raise concerns about the evolving tactics of armed groups, including the use of drones against military forces. The Colombian government faces mounting pressure to safeguard security forces and strengthen counterinsurgency efforts while continuing its campaign against narcotics production.Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment