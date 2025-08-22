Democracy Survived Brutal Assault From ECI: Congress Welcomes SC Verdict On Bihar SIR
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said,“The INC welcomes today's verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bihar SIR issue. Democracy has survived a brutal assault from the Election Commission of India (ECI).”
Ramesh highlighted key directives issued by the apex court during the course of the hearings.
He said on August 14, the court set aside the ECI's decision to withhold the list of deleted voters and ordered that such lists must be published along with reasons for deletion.
The court, Ramesh said, also directed the ECI to accept Aadhaar cards as valid proof of identity for voters whose names were deleted.
“Today, it reaffirmed Aadhar as a valid ID that the ECI MUST accept. Today Supreme Court has laid down guardrails to make the revision more inclusive by involving political parties in the process,” Ramesh said.
He accused the ECI of adopting an“obstructionist approach” and acting against the interests of voters.
“So far, the ECI's approach has been obstructionist and contrary to the interests of the voters. We welcome this judgment especially because it gives us an enforceable right which the ECI cannot ignore,” he added.
The Congress leader said,“Today, the ECI stands totally exposed and discredited. Its G2 puppeteers stand decisively defeated.”
In its latest order on Friday, the Supreme Court directed the ECI to accept online claims for inclusion in the voter list. It also asked political parties and their booth-level agents (BLAs) to assist voters who were unable to submit their enumeration forms, leading to deletions from the rolls.
Further, the court clarified that claim forms could be filed using any of the 11 documents already notified by the ECI, or Aadhaar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment