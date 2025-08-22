HM Amit Shah To Inaugurate Speakers' Conference On Aug 24: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta
"Almost all states will be represented as this is a very important programme, and everyone is supporting it, transcending party lines and politics," Gupta told IANS.
The Conference will offer a platform for discussions on the role of leaders of the pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly in the freedom struggle, social reforms and Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency.
Gupta said the event, to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will feature an exhibition, discussion and screening of a specially commissioned documentary celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel's role in the making of the Constitution and parliamentary institutions, his life, parliamentary contributions, and role in India's freedom movement.
“The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India,” he said.
Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht says, "I believe that the participants at the Speaker's Conference, which includes Speakers from across the country, will take away some memorable and significant lessons from here."
The thematic sessions at the conference will include: The role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.
Earlier, the security arrangements for the visiting Speakers were reviewed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Delhi Police and fire department officials.
The event will also witness the presence of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Legislative Councils and Assemblies, Union Cabinet Ministers, and other distinguished dignitaries from across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment