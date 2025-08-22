Renowned Filmmakers To Come Together For Baku Cinema Breeze

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Cinema Breeze International Film Festival will take place from October 6 to 12, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Cinema Agency, as part of the Baku Creative Week 2025, Azernews reports.

The festival, organised in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will bring together filmmakers, producers, and film enthusiasts from various countries around the world.

The event will welcome approximately 3,000 local and foreign guests, creating a broad platform for creative dialogue, discussing opportunities for co-production, and fostering collaboration within the film industry.

The festival will open new avenues for cooperation in the cultural sector.

The main goal of the festival is to contribute to transforming Azerbaijan into an important centre for cultural exchange and international cooperation in cinema in the region.

Eastern Film Market, the Second Animation Festival of the Turkic World "ATA," Film Days of Islamic Countries, and the CinemaTalks panel discussions will take place within the Baku Cinema Breeze festival.

This upcoming festival, scheduled for autumn, will become one of the major events in the cultural life of our country and a celebration of cinema, which will be closely followed by all art lovers.