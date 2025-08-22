Man City Defender Ruben Dias Extends Contract Till 2029
Dias joined City in September 2020 from his boyhood club Benfica and has gone onto become a rock in the centre of their defence.
Dias has made more than 200 appearances for City and won nine trophies during his five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles and a Champions League, collecting a host of individual awards along the way.
"I am incredibly happy todayI'm so proud to represent this great Club. City are where I want to be – at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club's ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.
"I love Manchester – it is my home now – and I love the Manchester City fans. Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot.
"When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else," said Dias.
Winning four Premier League titles in a row had never been an achieved by an English men's side before Pep Guardiola's team claimed the record with success built on the likes of Dias' grit and determination.
Dias will be a part of the treble-winning side which will go down in history, as the first City side to win a UEFA Champions League title, and the centre-back made huge contributions in that campaign.
“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware.
“I want to thank my teammates, Pep, Hugo, the coaching staff and everyone at the Club. This is such a special place, and I am grateful every single day for the support I receive.
“Now the hard work begins, and I want to promise the fans that I will give everything to win more trophies and bring more success to City," he added.
