Exports From Azerbaijan To China Surge More Than Fourfold

Azerbaijan's economic ties with China continue to strengthen, with trade turnover between the two countries showing remarkable growth in the first seven months of 2025, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%