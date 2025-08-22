Invitation To Presentation Of Sectra's Three-Month Report 2025/2026
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's three-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.
Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 4, 2025
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date
To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website href="" target="_blank" sectra/q1report252 .
The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.
Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to [email protected] .
Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting
-
September 9, 2025: Annual General Meeting
December 12, 2025: Six-month report
March 6, 2026: Nine-month report
June 5, 2026: Year-end report
For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit href="" target="_blank" sectra/events-and-presentations .
Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at href="" target="_blank" sectra/subscrib .
About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website .
For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision .
