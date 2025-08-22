Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Laying Its Cards On Table Over Sectoral Shares In Foreign Trade For 7M2025

2025-08-22 12:14:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ The volume of imports into Azerbaijan totaled $13.6 billion from January through July 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the state sector accounted for $4.9 billion, the private sector $7.5 billion, and individuals $1.2 billion of this amount.

In juxtaposition to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding annum, these metrics exhibited an escalation of 1.9-fold, 6.5 percent, and 9.9 percent, respectively. The allocation of import shares delineated the state sector at 35.6 percent, while the private sector commanded a substantial 55.4 percent, with individual contributions accounting for 8.8 percent.

Moreover, the outbound trade from Azerbaijan culminated in a substantial figure of $15.2 billion throughout the corresponding timeframe.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted trade worth $28.8 billion with foreign countries in the first seven months, up 7.25 percent from last year. Exports accounted for $15.2 billion of the total, while imports totaled $13.6 billion. On an annual basis, exports fell 5.4 percent and imports rose 26.1 percent. The trade balance generated a positive $1.6 billion, marking a 3.3-fold decrease compared to the same period last year.

