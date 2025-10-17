Dhanteras Shopping Alert: How To Identify Real Gold & Silver

With Dhanteras around the corner, buying gold and silver safely is crucial. Experts advise checking hallmarking, using acid or magnet tests, and buying from trusted jewellers to avoid fake or low-quality metals.

As Dhanteras approaches, the festival that marks the start of Diwali celebrations, buying gold and silver is considered auspicious. However, with soaring prices and the rise of counterfeit jewellery, buyers need to be extra cautious to ensure they invest safely.

Here's a guide on how to buy gold and silver the right way and identify genuine pieces.

Always look for purity stamps on gold and silver items. In India, gold jewellery is typically stamped with 22K (916), 18K (750), or 24K (999), while silver should bear the 925 mark indicating sterling silver. Jewellery certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) carries a hallmark that guarantees quality. Avoid unmarked items, even if the price seems attractive.

Buying from trusted and certified jewellers is crucial. Established brands and shops often provide certificates of authenticity and accurate billing, ensuring your investment is secure. Beware of street vendors or unverified online sellers offering unusually low rates.

Several simple methods can help identify fake gold or silver at home:



Magnet Test: Gold and silver are non-magnetic. If a magnet sticks, the item may contain other metals.

Acid Test: A jeweller can use nitric acid to confirm authenticity without damaging the jewellery. Float Test for Silver: Real silver sinks in water, while fake or plated items may float.

Always ask for BIS certification or an assay certificate when buying gold and silver coins, bars, or jewellery. This ensures the metal's purity and protects against fraud. For silver, ensure the piece has a hallmark from recognized laboratories.

Fake items may appear heavy but could be made with cheaper metals coated with gold or silver. Cross-check current market rates for 24K gold and 999 silver, including GST and making charges. Avoid deals that seem too good to be true.

Digital gold is gaining popularity among buyers who prefer secure, paperless, and convenient options. Platforms like JioFinance, Paytm, and major banks allow users to buy 24K gold digitally with guaranteed purity, eliminating the risk of fake jewellery.

While old gold is often recycled and resold, always verify its purity before purchasing or exchanging. Many jewellers offer free purity tests to ensure buyers aren't overpaying.