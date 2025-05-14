Blue Remit Limited And Saad Exchange Join Forces To Drive Innovation In Cross-Border Digital Payments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Blue Remit Limited, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, one of the fastest-growing digital remittance players, has partnered with Saad Exchange, a leading cross-border remittance provider in the UAE. This strategic alliance aims to expand access to secure, seamless, and compliant cross-border digital payment solutions through a wide variety of accessible channels for customers.

The agreement was officially signed during the Dubai Fintech Summit 2025, where senior leaders from both organisations highlighted their shared vision for digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and continued growth within the UAE's financial ecosystem.

By combining Blue Remit's cutting-edge fintech capabilities and deep-rooted legacy, with Saad Exchange's strong market presence in the country, the collaboration aims to deliver a range of digitally enabled financial products. These offerings will be designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking reliable, efficient, and instant cross-border money transfers.

“We are excited to partner with Saad Exchange to support their aspirations in the cross-border remittance space, being an agile partner like us.” said Omer Farooq, Director of Operations, Blue Remit Limited.“This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to ensuring seamless instant remittances but also adds more value to our users through enhanced credibility, regulatory strength, and innovation.”

Muhammad Faiz Alam, CEO of Saad Exchange, stated:“Partnering with Blue Remit marks a significant milestone in our journey to modernise traditional financial services. Together, we aim to support the UAE's ambition of becoming a global fintech hub by developing impactful, future-ready solutions tailored to the needs of our communities.”