Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) pipeline landscape. It covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 19 August 2025, ModernaTX Inc . announced a study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of mRNA-1345 vaccine and to demonstrate the efficacy of a single dose of mRNA-1345 vaccine in the prevention of a first episode of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) as compared with placebo from 14 days postinjection through 12 months.

On 17 August 2025, Shenzhen Shenxin Biotechnology Co., Lt d conducted a study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of 2 dose levels of IN006 in healthy participants who aged at 60 years or older; of a revaccination of IN006 given 12 months or 24 months after the initial vaccination.

On 14 August 2025, Pfizer conducted a phase 3 multicenter, parallel-group, open-label study is to learn about the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of RSVpreF and HZ/su vaccine when given together in adults 50 years of age and older.

DelveInsight's Respiratory Syncytial Virus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus treatment.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Emerging Drugs Profile

Clesrovimab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Clesrovimab (MK-1654) is an investigational extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed as a passive immunization for the prevention of RSV-associated medically attended lower respiratory infection (MALRI). Clesrovimab is being studied in infants (pre-term and full-term) to provide rapid, durable protection through their first RSV season with a single, fixed-dose administration. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

IVX A12: AstraZeneca

IVX-A12 is a potential bivalent first-in-class combination vaccine candidate containing VLPs that incorporate stabilized prefusion F proteins from RSV and hMPV viruses. The FDA has granted IVX-A12 Fast Track designation in adults ≥60 years of age. IVX-A12 is a liquid, refrigerator-stable formulation comprised of IVX-121, Icosavax's RSV prefusion F protein VLP vaccine candidate. Phase II data demonstrate that IVX-A12 elicits robust immune responses against both RSV and hMPV one month after vaccination and reconfirm previous immunogenicity data seen in the Phase I trial. The data are the first to demonstrate hMPV immune response in a Phase II combination vaccine trial. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

MV-012-968: Meissa Vaccines, Inc

MV-012-968, an intranasal (needle-free), adjuvant-free, live attenuated vaccine candidate, to protect infants from RSV. MV-012-968 is well-tolerated, highly attenuated, and induces a strong systemic and mucosal IgA antibody response in RSV-naïve children. Meissa is currently enrolling participants between the ages of six and 36 months in a Phase Ic clinical study at multiple sites in the U.S. to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of MV-012-968. MV-012-968 was generated using the company's proprietary AttenuBlockTM synthetic biology platform with the goal of creating safe, potent, stable, and cost-effective intranasal vaccines. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Treatment.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Coverage- Global

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies- AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Moderna Therapeutics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Codagenix, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Calder Biosciences, Ark Biosciences, Vicebio, Immorna, CastleVax and others.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Pipeline Therapies- JNJ-53718678 2.5 mg/kg, Clesrovimab, RSV-A Memphis 37b, Matrix-M1 Adjuvant and others.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

