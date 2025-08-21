Fenix Rising Showcase Ignites Chelsea Table + Stage With Independent Stars
The spotlight is set to burn bright at Chelsea Table + Stage on Wednesday, August 27th at 7 PM, as FENIX360 presents the Fenix Rising Showcase-a night where independent artistry takes center stage in one of New York City's most intimate and celebrated venues.
This showcase gathers a dynamic lineup of performers, each bringing their own unique sound and vision:
CHEY will open the night with a voice that fuses vulnerability and power, capturing the essence of modern pop while weaving in soulful undertones. Her music resonates with heartfelt storytelling, making her a standout presence on any stage.
Jason Paulino follows, bringing his signature energy and passion. Known for his ability to connect deeply with audiences, Jason's performances are a blend of soaring vocals and irresistible rhythms that leave no listener untouched.
Mark MK McLaughlin, often referred to as The Voice of Honor, steps up as both performer and host. A seasoned vocalist who has sung the national anthem at major arenas, Mark commands the stage with a voice that embodies both strength and soul, bridging the worlds of pop and classic Americana.
Brandon Rosen injects a fresh, genre-bending style into the lineup. His music carries shades of pop, indie, and electronic textures, delivering a contemporary sound that pushes boundaries while keeping hooks front and center.
Finally, Denis Fab brings an international edge, infusing the showcase with eclectic influences and cutting-edge production. His artistry expands the sonic palette of the evening, ensuring the showcase closes with a forward-thinking, global vibe.
Together, these performers embody the mission of FENIX360: giving independent artists a platform to shine and connect with audiences in unforgettable ways. Against the elegant backdrop of Chelsea Table + Stage, the Fenix Rising Showcase promises not just a concert, but an experience-a night where rising stars illuminate the room with passion, originality, and the undeniable spirit of live music.
Get tickets for FENIX Rising on August 27th at Chelsea Table & Stage here:
The official website for FENIX360 may be found at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment