Fenix Rising Showcase Ignites Chelsea Table + Stage With Independent Stars

The spotlight is set to burn bright at Chelsea Table + Stage on Wednesday, August 27th at 7 PM, as FENIX360 presents the Fenix Rising Showcase-a night where independent artistry takes center stage in one of New York City's most intimate and celebrated venues.

This showcase gathers a dynamic lineup of performers, each bringing their own unique sound and vision:

CHEY will open the night with a voice that fuses vulnerability and power, capturing the essence of modern pop while weaving in soulful undertones. Her music resonates with heartfelt storytelling, making her a standout presence on any stage.

Jason Paulino follows, bringing his signature energy and passion. Known for his ability to connect deeply with audiences, Jason's performances are a blend of soaring vocals and irresistible rhythms that leave no listener untouched.







Mark MK McLaughlin, often referred to as The Voice of Honor, steps up as both performer and host. A seasoned vocalist who has sung the national anthem at major arenas, Mark commands the stage with a voice that embodies both strength and soul, bridging the worlds of pop and classic Americana.

Brandon Rosen injects a fresh, genre-bending style into the lineup. His music carries shades of pop, indie, and electronic textures, delivering a contemporary sound that pushes boundaries while keeping hooks front and center.

Finally, Denis Fab brings an international edge, infusing the showcase with eclectic influences and cutting-edge production. His artistry expands the sonic palette of the evening, ensuring the showcase closes with a forward-thinking, global vibe.

Together, these performers embody the mission of FENIX360: giving independent artists a platform to shine and connect with audiences in unforgettable ways. Against the elegant backdrop of Chelsea Table + Stage, the Fenix Rising Showcase promises not just a concert, but an experience-a night where rising stars illuminate the room with passion, originality, and the undeniable spirit of live music.

Get tickets for FENIX Rising on August 27th at Chelsea Table & Stage here:

The official website for FENIX360 may be found at