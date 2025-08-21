Catapult Learning Is Awarded Tutoring Program Design Badge From Stanford University's National Student Support Accelerator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organization recognized for excellence in high-impact tutoring design and student achievement gains

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning , a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced it earned the Tutoring Program Design Badge from the National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) at Stanford University. The designation, valid for three years, recognizes tutoring providers that demonstrate high-quality, research-aligned program design.

The recognition comes at a time when the need for high-impact tutoring (HIT) has never been greater. As schools nationwide work to close learning gaps that widened during the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate recovery, Catapult Learning stands out for its nearly 50-year legacy of delivering effective academic support to students who need it most.

“Catapult Learning is honored to receive this prestigious national recognition from the NSSA at Stanford University," said Rob Klapper, president at Catapult Learning.“We are excited to be recognized for our high-impact tutoring program design and will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence as we support learners across the country.”

Each year, Catapult Learning's programs support more than 150,000 students with nearly four million in-person tutoring sessions, in partnership with 2,100 schools and districts nationwide. Its tutors, many of whom hold four-year degrees, are highly trained professionals who are supported with ongoing coaching and professional development.

Recent data from Catapult Learning's HIT programs show strong academic gains across both math and reading subject areas:



8 out of every 10 math students increased their pre/post score 9 out of every 10 reading students increased their pre/post score

These results come from programs that have also earned a Tier 2 evidence designation under the Every Student Succeeds Act, affirming their alignment with rigorous research standards.

The Badge was awarded following a rigorous, evidence-based review conducted by an independent panel of education experts. The NSSA evaluated multiple components of Catapult Learning's program – including instructional design, tutor training and support, and the use of data to inform instruction – against its Tutoring Quality Standards.

“This designation underscores the strength and intentionality behind our high-impact tutoring model,” said Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning at Catapult Learning.“This achievement reflects our deep commitment to providing high-quality, research-based tutoring that drives meaningful outcomes for learners.”

Tutoring is available in person, virtually, or in hybrid formats, and can be scheduled before, during, or after school, including weekends. Sessions are held a minimum of three times per week, with flexible options tailored to the needs of each school or district. Catapult Learning provides all necessary materials for both students and tutors.

To learn more about Catapult Learning's high-impact tutoring offerings, visit: .

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

CONTACT: Media Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Catapult Learning ... (215) 681-0770