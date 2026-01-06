UNRWA Terminates Contracts Of Several Staff Outside Gaza Due To Financial Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has informed several of its staff members outside the Gaza Strip that their contracts have been terminated and others placed on exceptional leave for up to 12 months. The agency indicated that this step comes as a result of its worsening financial crisis and its inability to meet its obligations.

In an official letter sent to staff, UNRWA stated that it had made every possible effort to provide and secure the necessary funds to support current programs and meet staff salary obligations, but the financial situation "continued to deteriorate," noting that this is what prompted it to take these "difficult decisions."

This decision comes in the context of an unprecedented financial crisis that UNRWA has been suffering for months, which it says has worsened sharply since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2013, and the subsequent political and financial pressures on the agency, including the suspension or reduction of funding from several donor countries.