Starmer On Deployment Of Forces In Ukraine: Britain To Participate In Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a press conference following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“It's important that we are starting the year like this - European and American allies, side-by-side with President Zelensky, standing for peace,” Starmer said.

He believes that“we are closer to that goal than ever,” adding that the most difficult stages are still ahead.

“We're here today to keep driving that effort forward. And we've had a very constructive meeting, which has built on the excellent progress made in negotiations over recent days and weeks,” Starmer said.

He recalled that the goal of the Coalition of the Willing is to promote lasting peace and cooperation with the US to ensure Ukraine's long-term security.“This work is now more advanced than ever. Today's joint declaration set that out in clear terms,” Starmer said.

The British Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom had today signed a declaration of intent to deploy forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

"This is a vital part of our iron-cast commitment to stand with Ukraine for the long term paves the way for the legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil,“ Starmer said, stressing that they would act”Securing Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerating Ukraine's armed forces for the future."

Starmer added that after the ceasefire,“The UK and France will establish“military hubs” across Ukraine And build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs.”

In addition, significant further steps have been agreed with coalition partners, the prime minister added.

"First, that we will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire. Second, we will support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine's defence. And third, we will work towards binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia," Starmer concluded, noting that this is about building a practical foundation on which peace will be based.

As reported by Ukrinform, today in Paris, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing me to finalize a document on security guarantees for Ukraine, which will form the basis for further negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

At the end of the meeting, European Council President António Costa said that the EU would support efforts to provide the security guarantee necessary for a ceasefire agreement.

Archive photo: OP