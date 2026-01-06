Roma Move Back Fourth In Serie A As Como Lurk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Attacking duo Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk scored as Roma outclassed Lecce 2-0 to reclaim fourth spot in Serie A on Tuesday from Como who had earlier swept aside struggling Pisa.

Roma secured their first away win since November 23 thanks to on-loan Irish forward Ferguson who scored his third Serie A goal after 14 minutes with Ukrainian Dovbyk adding a second after 71 minutes against 16th-placed Lecce in the heel of Italy.

Roma now have 36 points and are just one point off third spot, but have played two more matches than the top three -- Inter Milan, leaders with 39 points, AC Milan second on 38 points and champions Napoli third on 37 points.

While Roma will likely struggle to remain in contention for the Scudetto until the very end they can aim for fourth place, the final Champions League qualifying spot.

However, in addition to Juventus, sixth with 33 points, who face Sassuolo later on Tuesday, they will also have to be wary of the Cesc Farbregas led Como, who notched up a third consecutive victory in the league thanks to three second half goals in Tuscany to boost their hopes of elite European football.