Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Algerian Foreign Minister Meets IOM Director General

Algerian Foreign Minister Meets IOM Director General


2026-01-06 07:16:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf met on Tuesday with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope, who is visiting Algeria.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Algeria and IOM and ways to strengthen bilateral relations as to ensure effective handling of the various challenges related to migration.

MENAFN06012026000063011010ID1110565014



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search