Algerian Foreign Minister Meets IOM Director General
Algiers: Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf met on Tuesday with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope, who is visiting Algeria.
The meeting discussed cooperation between Algeria and IOM and ways to strengthen bilateral relations as to ensure effective handling of the various challenges related to migration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment