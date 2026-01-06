Tusk: Poland To Play Leading Role In Providing Logistical Support To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference for Polish media after the meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Poland will be the leading country in logistical and organizational matters. Each task has its own national leader, and among the four countries that will decide how to act after the end of the war, Poland is one of the leading countries,” Tusk said.

He noted that Poland's logistical participation in supporting countries that will support Ukraine will be significant.

At the same time, he stressed that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine.

“Our partners do not expect Polish troops to be present in Ukraine in any of the scenarios,” the Polish prime minister emphasized.

to take part in Coalition of Willing meeting in Pari

According to Ukrinform, after the meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is already a detailed understandin of the architecture of security guarantees, namely, the details of which country is ready for what.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer signed a Declaratio of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces.

Photo: Kancelaria Premiera