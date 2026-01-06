403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Steel Border Fighters Destroy Seven Russian Shelters In North Slobozhansky And Kursk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service, which also released a video of the combat operation.
Border guards noted that over the past day they managed to destroy seven shelters and three enemy vehicles.Read also: Russia shifts attack tactics in border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 5, the Russian army lost five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, and one multiple launch rocket system.
First photo is illustrative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment