Steel Border Fighters Destroy Seven Russian Shelters In North Slobozhansky And Kursk

2026-01-06 07:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service, which also released a video of the combat operation.

Border guards noted that over the past day they managed to destroy seven shelters and three enemy vehicles.

Read also: Russia shifts attack tactics in border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 5, the Russian army lost five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, and one multiple launch rocket system.

First photo is illustrative.

MENAFN06012026000193011044ID1110564851



UkrinForm

