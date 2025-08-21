Pigeon Carrying Chit To Blow Up Jammu Railway Station Captured Near IB
Pakistan has been known to send balloons, flags and pigeons to the India side of the International Border (IB) carrying varied messages, but this is the first time that a pigeon carrying a threat letter has been captured, they said.
Security agencies are taking the matter seriously in the wake of the prevailing threat perceptions and anti-India designs.
“The pigeon believed to be flying in from Pakistan was caught in the Katmaria area along the International Border at around 9 pm on August 18. A chit was found tied to its claws carrying a message to blow up the Jammu railway station,” a senior police officer said.
According to sources, the chit carried a threat message in Urdu and English to blow up the Jammu railway station with an IED with lines such as“Kashmir Freedom”,“Time has come”, etc.Read Also Pak Intruder Shot At, Arrested By BSF Troops Along IB In Kathua Man Detained Over 'Suspicious Movement' Along IB In J&K's Kathua
Security agencies are probing whether it was an act of mischief or a well-planned conspiracy, the officials said.
However, taking no chances, the forces have beefed up security around the railway station and the tracks. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed, with local police on high alert, the officials said.
According to security experts, the pigeon might have been specially trained and released from across the border with a threat message tied to its claws.
“You have to take such matters seriously,” an expert said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment