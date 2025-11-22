Gujarat Govt's Rs 10,000 Cr Relief, MSP Procurement For Farmers

The state government, from November 24, will directly purchase paddy, bajra, jowar, maize, and ragi from farmers at the minimum support price as part of the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, taking a compassionate approach towards the state's farmers, has announced a historic relief package of Rs 10,000 crore to compensate for losses caused by recent rainfall. Now, under the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26, he has taken a farmer- and welfare-focused initiative to directly procure bajra, jowar, maize, and ragi.

Procurement Details and Centres

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, while making this announcement in Rajkot, stated that 1,500 kilograms of paddy per hectare will be procured from registered farmers. He further added that from Monday, November 24, until January 31, 2026, 113 procurement centres have been designated across the state for paddy.

Additionally, procurement will take place from 150 centres for bajra, 50 centres for jowar, 82 centres for maize, and 19 centres for ragi.

Agriculture Minister further stated that, under this procurement, bajra will be procured at 1,848 kilograms per hectare, jowar at 1,539 kilograms per hectare, maize at 1,864 kilograms per hectare, and ragi at 903 kilograms per hectare.

Minimum Support Prices (MSP)

The minimum support prices (MSP) announced by the Central Government per quintal are: Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 for paddy, Rs 3,075 for bajra, Rs 3,999 for jowar, Rs 4,049 for jowar, Rs 2,400 for maize, and Rs 5,186 for ragi.

Distribution to Beneficiaries

The large quantities of these commodities, procured at the support price, are distributed free of cost to 3.60 crore people from 74 lakh families covered under the NFSA and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, through the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki also thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this decision, which benefits both farmers and the poor.

