Centre Sanctions Rs 93.55 Crore For Repair Of NH-154A In Himachal

The government of India has approved Rs 93,55,59,489 for the special repair of embankments at vulnerable locations on National Highway-154A. Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while disclosing this in Shimla on Saturday, said that the state had been consistently pursuing this matter in view of the repeated damage caused to this highway during the monsoon, according to a release.

State's Persistent Efforts Secure Funds

Vikramaditya Singh said that the assessment of the losses was done after the monsoon disaster in the Chamba district. He personally visited the affected areas, and, after detailed discussions with the local administration and concerned authorities, the matter was taken up rigorously with the government of India for the immediate release of the financial assistance.

The State Government had repeatedly highlighted the need for strengthening the embankments due to frequent landslides, erosion and safety risks to commuters. He stated that with the consistent efforts of the state government, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has now issued technical and administrative approval after examining the detailed proposal submitted by the Public Works Department.

Project Plan and Timeline

The project will be executed under close monitoring to avoid delays and cost overruns for special repair of the embankment of vulnerable locations on the Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road in the Chamba district, the release stated. Vikramaditya Singh said that the work plan includes 30 per cent completion in 2025-26, full physical completion in 2026-27, followed by structured maintenance up to 2031-32. This phasing ensures long-term protection of the vulnerable stretches and enhances the durability of the highway. He added that such long-term maintenance approval is a significant step, secured after continuous representation by the state government.

Strengthening a Crucial Lifeline

"NH-154A is a crucial route for tourism, trade and daily connectivity for local residents and its embankment strengthening will reduce road closures and disruptions, especially during heavy rains", said the PWD Minister. The State had repeatedly emphasized that frequent slippages on this highway not only posed risks to commuters but also affected essential services and economic activities, he added

He said that this sanction will strengthen the State's efforts toward improved road safety and disaster preparedness. The state government remains committed to securing similar approvals for other vulnerable stretches on national highways in order to ensure uninterrupted movement across the hill state, he added.

Execution and Future Commitments

The Minister said that the Regional Officer of the Ministry posted in Shimla will act as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer for this project and the work will be executed as per the technical note issued by the Ministry. He reaffirmed that the State Government, was continuously working to upgrade road infrastructure and its persistent follow-up has resulted in major sanctions from the Centre, including the approval for NH-154A, the release added (ANI)

