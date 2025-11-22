Drone Operators Stop Russian Assault In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and published the corresponding video.

"On the Pokrovsk axis, pilots of the Phoenix border unit stopped a column of motorcyclists who were carrying out an assault on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces. In addition, border guards continuously detect and eliminate small enemy infantry groups that, under the cover of greenery, attempt to advance," the post says.

The State Border Guard Service noted that "the enemy's logistics are also under the constant fire control of Phoenix - our guys destroy vehicles that the enemy uses to deliver ammunition and personnel to the front line."

According to the agency, two units of Russian armored vehicles were detected and hit.

As Ukrinform reported, fighters of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with neighboring units, repelled a Russian mechanized assault near the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying eight pieces of equipment and 28 invaders.