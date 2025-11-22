Vijay Varma On His Style Icon Image: It's An Experiment Outside Work

Vijay Varma has undergone a notable transition from a character actor known for his intense roles in 'Chittagong' and 'Pink' to a versatile leading star and style icon of Bollywood today. The actor opened up about his new image among fans, calling it a result of his "experiment with style" outside work. Vijay Varma will next be seen in 'Gustaakh Ishq', a debut production by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The actor began his Bollywood journey with the historical war drama 'Chittagong' and then explored raw and contemporary roles in films like 'Manto' and 'Pink'. Now, a decade after his debut, Vijay Varma is hailed as one of the actors known for his style and fashionable appearances, contrary to his roles in Bollywood.

Emergence of a Style Icon

In an interview with ANI, the 'Darlings' actor admitted that his shift in the public image is closely tied to his appearances during the movie promotions and has nothing to do with the roles in the Bollywood films he has done in past.

"I think the emergence of style happened not through the work, but it happened through my appearances outside of the work, during promotions and with brand work, because usually I play characters that are not really fashion forward or styled very well," said Vijay Varma.

He continued, "They are mostly men in the fringes of struggling with survival, like Hamza in Darlings was a ticket collector slash alcoholic, Moeen Arif in Gully Boy is a mechanic slash drug peddler. So, my outings during promotions and during brand work are something that maybe I experimented a bit with style and that kind of had resonance with a lot of fashion people."

'Going with the flow'

Despite being known as the style icon of Bollywood, Vijay Varma expressed his happiness at receiving opportunities in the film industry.

"I could dream, but my dreams also had limitations. I dreamt of getting an opportunity in the movies, I dreamt of getting a leading man opportunity in the movies, and that was the extent of the dream. But what is happening right now is just, I am just going with the flow with beautiful surprises and gifts that life keeps giving," said Vijay Varma.

In recent years, Vijay Varma has starred in big production house movies like 'Darlings', 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Jaane Jaan.' (ANI)

