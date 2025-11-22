News Week Ahead: TMC's Crucial SIR Review Meet, Ayodhya Ceremony And Key State Events Line Up

The week ahead will see major political, civic, and religious events across India. The TMC holds a key review meeting on the SIR electoral roll process amid strong opposition criticism. Ayodhya prepares for the grand Dharm Dhwajaarohan ceremony on November 25 with Prime Minister Modi leading. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin tours Coimbatore and Erode for major inaugurations and investments. Karnataka's prohibition activists intensify protests against illegal liquor sales. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation readies a Rs 78-crore road recarpeting plan for approval. Together, these events highlight the varied political, developmental, and administrative priorities shaping the coming week.

1. TMC's Nov 24 Strategy Meet to Review SIR Amid Opposition Criticism Over Voter List Concerns

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a key internal meeting on November 24, led by Abhishek Banerjee, to review progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party is expected to focus on gaps in field work, issues raised by workers at booth level, and the need to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the process. The meeting comes as opposition parties continue to criticise the SIR exercise, alleging that it risks deleting names of underprivileged groups from the voter list. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already raised red flags, calling the exercise 'chaotic and dangerous', citing poor training and lack of planning. The ongoing nationwide SIR covers 12 states and union territories, with final rolls due on February 7, 2026. The meeting is expected to set the TMC's strategy for both administrative pushback and political messaging in the weeks ahead.

2. Ayodhya's Ram Temple to Host Grand Dharm Dhwajaarohan Ceremony on Nov 25 With Tight Restrictions

Ayodhya will witness another major milestone on November 25 as the Ram Temple prepares for the Dharm Dhwajaarohan ceremony, where a saffron flag will be hoisted atop the 161-foot main spire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ceremony, which takes place during Abhijit Muhurat. Vedic rituals begin days earlier, with the final hoisting done through a button-press mechanism. The 30-foot flagpole atop the temple will raise the total height to 191 feet, marking a highly symbolic moment in the temple's ongoing construction journey. Authorities have announced strict restrictions, including no public access to Ram Lalla on the day due to VIP movement. The flag itself will feature the Sun symbol, 'Om', and the Kovidar tree. The ceremony is expected to draw national attention, add momentum to Ayodhya's religious tourism, and further reinforce the temple's cultural significance in the run-up to the busy winter festival season.

3. CM Stalin to Inaugurate Coimbatore Projects and Attend TN Rising Conclave During Nov 25-26 Visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore and Erode on November 25 and 26 for a series of inaugurations and official events. His schedule includes the launch of the Rs 208.5-crore Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore, built across 45 acres as a major green space. He will also attend the TN Rising Conclave, where new investment agreements are expected to be signed, reflecting the state's continued push for economic expansion. On November 26, Stalin travels to Erode to inaugurate a memorial hall and statue of freedom fighter Pollan, linked to Theeran Chinnamalai's legacy. He will further visit the Theeran Chinnamalai memorial and participate in an event at the Erode new bus stand, covering welfare schemes, project launches, and foundation stones worth ₹605 crore. The visit aligns with the state's broader attempt to showcase development pacing up ahead of the next phase of investment planning.

4. Karnataka Prohibition Group to Intensify Nov 25 Protest in Bengaluru Over Illegal Liquor Sales

Madya Nisheda Andolana Karnataka, a state-wide prohibition movement, will intensify its protest on November 25 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The group alleges that illegal liquor sales by unlicensed vendors have continued unchecked despite multiple complaints and earlier demonstrations. State convenor Vidya Patil said persistent inaction from police and excise departments has allowed the black-market liquor trade to flourish, harming vulnerable communities and fueling alcohol dependence in rural zones. The protest aims to draw attention to what the organisation calls a systematic failure to enforce existing laws. The upcoming Bengaluru protest is expected to put additional pressure on the state government, which has faced growing calls for stricter monitoring, especially after similar concerns were raised in recent months. With prohibition debates gaining fresh political relevance, the demonstration may push the administration to revisit regulatory gaps within Karnataka's liquor licensing framework.

5. Chandigarh MC to Review Rs 78-Crore Road Recarpeting Project on Nov 28 as Winter Work Phase Begins

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will take up a massive Rs 78-crore road recarpeting proposal during its November 28 General House meeting. The engineering wing has completed financial estimates and sent the plan for approval, covering roads marked under the“poor” category across all three B & R subdivisions. Once approved, tenders will be floated during the winter, allowing actual road work to begin by February and finish before the monsoon, according to a report in The Times of India. The Chandigarh administration has promised additional funding under revised estimates, with the finance ministry reviewing the request. The project aims to address long-pending road quality issues in residential and commercial belts. The discussion is expected to be a key agenda item, given the size of the investment and the civic importance of the roads in question. With residents demanding smoother mobility and improved urban infrastructure, the MC's decision may set the tone for its broader public works push.

(With inputs from agencies)