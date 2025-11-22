IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: 5 Talking Points From India's Outing Against South Africa On Day 1 In Guwahati

On Day 1 of the Guwahati Test, India's bowlers dominated South Africa, restricting them to 247/6. Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj struck crucial blows, keeping India in a commanding position at stumps.

The opening day of the second and final Test of the series was dominated by Indian bowlers, keeping South Africa on the back foot at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday, November 22.

At the end of Day 1, South Africa posted a total of 247/6 in 81.2 overs, with Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreyene batting on 25 and 1. India, on the other hand, bowled with discipline and precision throughout the day, with Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja picking up crucial wickets to maintain control and put the Proteas under sustained pressure heading into Day 2.

On that note, let's take a look at key talking points from India's outing on Day 1 of the Guwahati Test.

Kuldeep Yadav was one of the most impactful bowlers for Team India, keeping South Africa's batters on the back foot with his tight lines and deceptive spin, breaking crucial partnerships and giving India the upper hand on Day 1 in Guwahati. The left-arm spinner gave the hosts a big breakthrough by dismissing Ryan Rickelton before removing Tristan Stubbs and Wiaam Mulder, helping India seize control of the middle overs and maintain pressure on South Africa throughout the day.

At Day 1 stumps, Kuldeep registered figures of 3/48 at an economy rate of 2.80 in his spell of 17 overs. The spinner's performance highlighted his mastery and control, putting India firmly in command and setting the tone for the rest of the match.

After South Africa were 82/2, Indian bowlers left frustrated by the partnership between Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs as the Proteas pair was steadily rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking, denying India early breakthroughs in the middle overs. However, Ravindra Jadeja managed to turn the tide by sending back skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored 55 in the Kolkata Test, to the pavilion.

Jadeja was brought back into the attack in the 58th over as India were looking for a breakthrough, and he responded by luring Temba Bavuma into a lofted shot, tying up with flight before being caught by a diving Yashasvi at mid-off, ending an 84-run stand between the South Africa skipper and Tristan Stubbs.

Mohammed Siraj's late burst with the second ball proved crucial for Team India, as he struck in the final over by trapping with an away‐swinger, caught by Rishabh Pant, giving India a big wicket just as light was fading. In his first 17 overs of his spell, Siraj was struggling to trouble South Africa batters or make an impact.

In the 18th over, Siraj made his mark by perfectly delivering an away-swinger that induced an edge from de Zorzi, which was taken sharply by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, giving India a crucial late-wicket breakthrough. Mohammed Siraj's tiring wicketless spell finally ended in style, as his persistence and disciplined spell paid off with the vital breakthrough wicket of Tony de Zorzi, shifting the momentum firmly in India's favor just before stumps.

Though India applied consistent bowling pressure, the fielding placements came under scrutiny. Former India captain and spin bowling legend Anil Kumble criticized stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant's fielding settings, calling them too defensive for a Test match. Kumble pointed out that Pant kept fielders at square‐leg, long‐on, and deep midwicket in place even while spinners were operating, which is similar to an ODI setup.

Despite fielding placements being questioned, India managed to pull the plug by taking late wickets by striking in the final session, with clever bowling and sharp catching ensuring South Africa could not capitalize on their early momentum, leaving the Proteas on the back foot at stumps.

India pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, bowled with impressive discipline on a track that offered bounce but limited variable movement. While Bumrah secured a breakthrough by dismissing Aiden Markram, who received a lifeline after his catch was dropped by KL Rahul while batting on 4, Siraj troubled the batters with sharp bouncers and tight lines, preventing South Africa from building any big partnerships.

Though the spin bowling attack of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar kept applying pressure in the middle overs, Bumrah and Siraj's disciplined spells at the start and end of Day 1 ensured that India maintained control, restricting South Africa to a modest total heading into Day 2.