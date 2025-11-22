Miss Jamaica Remains Hospitalised After Falling Off Stage, 'Not Doing As Well As Hoped'

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle “Gabby” Henry, remains hospitalised in Thailand after she fell off the stage at Miss Universe 2025 pageant on November 19, during the evening gown round.

She was taken on a stretcher to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, and placed in the Intensive Care Unit. After the incident, the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation issued an official update on November 21.

Gabby's sister, Phylicia Henry-Samuels, shared that "Gabby isn't doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly".

According to medics, Gabby will have to remain in the ICU for at least seven days, as doctors continue to monitor her closely, and provide specialised care.

The organisation called on Jamaicans and well-wishers across the world to keep Gabby in their prayers. Miss Universe Jamaica organisation also asked the public to avoid sharing "negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family."

The 2025 edition of Miss Jamaica has been rife with unfortunate events and controversial incidents. Title winner Miss Mexico was, just two weeks prior to the final, called a "dumbhead" by Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director, Nawat Itsaragrisil.