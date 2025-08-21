COMPLEX & ESPN TEAM UP FOR GRAND OPENING OF COMPLEX NEW YORK STORE

Complex logo

The Multi-Week Partnership Celebrates the Launch of the Enhanced ESPN App and the Intersection of Sports, Culture, and Style

Complex to Present the Hellstar's 5-Year Anniversary Collection and a Special ESPN x Hellstar Collaboration

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex and ESPN are proud to announce an official partnership to celebrate the grand opening of the new Complex New York flagship store and the highly anticipated launch of the newly enhanced ESPN app. The collaboration brings together two cultural powerhouses for an extended, multi-week activation designed to immerse fans in the energy of sports, culture, and fashion - culminating in a dynamic convergence of content, community, and creativity.

ESPN x Complex New York

Beginning August 22 through September 6, ESPN is taking over Complex New York for a can't-miss, three-week experience that brings the world of sports and pop culture to life like never before. The SoHo store will be completely transformed into an immersive ESPN universe - putting fans right in the middle of the action. The ESPN x Complex pop-up will feature a massive, eye-catching display of stacked CRT TVs, LED panels, and flat screens pulsing with ESPN highlights, app previews, and throwback footage as well as the legendary SportsCenter desk (yes, the desk). Fans can explore rare archival apparel, shop exclusive merchandise, and watch original content that celebrates ESPN's past, present, and future.

ESPN US Open Watch Party

On Saturday, August 30, Complex will host an ESPN Watch Party, transforming the store into the ultimate sports viewing destination. With a focus on live-streaming the US Open and key college football matchups, the event is designed to foster social connection through shared fandom. Open to the public, fans can take photos at the original SportsCenter Desk and shop exclusive ESPN merchandise, all packed in custom ESPN x Complex shopping bags.

Complex to Present the Hellstar's 5-Year Anniversary Collection and a Special ESPN x Hellstar Collaboration

From September 5-6, Complex will present an exclusive ESPN x Hellstar collaborative merchandise collection as well as Hellstar's 5-Year Anniversary Collection . The partnership marks the latest chapter in ESPN's cultural resurgence with a fully immersive Hellstar takeover of the store. Available exclusively at Complex NY, the collaboration celebrates five years of Hellstar's influence on streetwear and brings fans a limited-edition collection that fuses the bold identities of both brands.

Fans can RSVP for the event, with early access reserved for users of the ESPN app, who will enjoy a dedicated priority entry line. Fans can shop the highly coveted ESPN x Hellstar merch, Hellstar's 5th Anniversary collection, take photos with the Sportscenter desk, and catch special talent appearances throughout the Grand Opening weekend. Complex's renowned content shows, "360 with Speedy" and "Please Explain," Hosted by Aria Hughes will also tape episodes at the pop-up.

This partnership between Complex and ESPN marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of sports, fashion and media. As two of the most influential voices in culture, Complex and ESPN are coming together to create an experience that puts fans at the center - blending exclusive merchandise, immersive storytelling and live moments that reflect the energy of today's audience.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Through innovative content, Complex tells stories of music, streetwear and style, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

ABOUT ESPN

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit .

ABOUT COMPLEX POP-UPS

Complex is bringing its cultural influence offline with bi-coastal, in-real-life experiences through its rotating pop-up stores in Los Angeles (433 N Fairfax Ave) and New York City (620 Broadway). Launched in 2024 in LA and now expanded to a flagship location in New York's SoHo neighborhood, these immersive activations feature exclusive merchandise, surprise moments, and unforgettable fan experiences. Past pop-ups have featured the biggest names in music, fashion, and culture - including Eminem, BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, Fuerza Regida, The Weeknd, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, KAROL G, Takashi Murakami, JENNIE, Nike, among countless others.

