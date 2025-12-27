Syria Mosque Bombing Stirs Fears Of New Sectarian Violence

Explosion in Homs Mosque Kills at Least Eight Amid Friday Prayers- Photo Sana

Homs (Syria) ~ Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday in the rain and cold outside of a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs for the funeral of eight people killed in a bombing on Friday prayer congregation, as an imam warned that the attack could spark more sectarian violence.

The crowd assembled next to the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque, the target of Friday's attack that also wounded 18 others. The population of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood, where the mosque is located, is predominantly from the Alawite minority. They later drove in convoys to bury the victims.

Officials have said the preliminary investigations indicate explosive devices were planted inside the mosque but have not yet publicly identified a suspect.

A little-known group calling itself Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram channel, in which it indicated that the attack was intended to target members of the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shia Islam whom hard-line Islamists consider to be apostates.

The same group had previously claimed a suicide attack in June in which a gunman opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest inside a church in Dweil'a, on the outskirts of Damascus, killing 25 people as worshippers prayed on a Sunday.

A neighbour of the mosque, who asked to be identified only by the honorific Abu Ahmad out of security concerns, said he was at home when he heard the sound of a“very, very strong explosion.”

He and other neighbours went to the mosque and saw terrified people running out, he said. They entered and began trying to help the wounded.

Sheikh Mohieddin Salloum, the Imam of the mosque, who was lightly injured in the explosion, said the mosque was Alawite but was open to Muslims of other sects to come and pray, and they often did so.

“This is God's house-our Sunni neighbours come and pray here with us, but in small numbers. They might be five or 10 out of 300 attendees during Friday prayer, he said.

Salloum said he believes the attack was intended to set off a new round of sectarian strife as the country struggles to heal after a nearly 14-year civil war that ended with the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.