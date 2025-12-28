Al Shahania Shock Leaders Al Gharafa In QSL

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohamed Bader Sayyar scored a brace as Al Shahania resumed the Qatar Stars League (QSL) in emphatic fashion, pulling off a major upset by thrashing table-toppers Al Gharafa 3-0 at Al Khor Stadium yesterday.

Al Gharafa came into the match as firm favourites, aiming to extend their four-point lead at the top, but first-half goals from Sayyar and a second-half strike by Lotfi Madjer handed the Pedro Martins' side only their second defeat of the season from 11 matches.

The loss, which leaves Al Gharafa on 25 points, has added fresh spice to the title race, with Al Shamal, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd and Qatar SC all eyeing an opportunity as the league resumed after a break of more than a month and approaches the midway stage. The victory lifted Al Shahania from the bottom of the table to 11th place.

Al Shahania's Mohamed Bader Sayyar celebrates after scoring a goal against Al Gharafa.

The Cheetahs fell behind as early as the fourth minute when Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar failed to deal with a cross from Pelle van Amersfoort on the right, allowing Sayyar to stretch in and tap home from close range.

Sayyar struck again in the 21st minute, firing a powerful effort into the top-right corner from outside the box after being set up once more by Van Amersfoort.

Joselu was at the heart of Al Gharafa's attacking efforts, coming close on several occasions, including a fierce volley that crashed off the crossbar in first-half added time.

As Al Gharafa pushed forward and left gaps at the back, Madjer sealed the result in the 64th minute, steering the ball from inside his own half to beat the advancing goalkeeper and make it 3-0.

Van Amersfoort thought he had added a fourth for Al Shahania, but his effort was ruled out for offside, although the damage had already been done.

Second-placed Al Shamal, who trail Al Gharafa by four points, will look to close the gap when they face defending champions Al Sadd tomorrow. Al Sadd, fourth in the standings with 17 points, are also targeting a climb up the table.

Third-placed Al Rayyan, on 19 points, will meet Al Arabi at Al Thumama Stadium today, with the latter currently sixth on 16 points.

Al Duhail and Al Wakrah will also square off in a much-anticipated clash at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium today. The Red Knights, languishing in eighth place with 12 points, are desperate for points.

“We are back in league action after a long break. Everyone knows that our league position does not reflect our ambitions at all at the end of the first leg of the season. It is crucial to get the three points and improve the team's overall standing by the end of the first leg,” said Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi.

Qatar SC coach Marquez Lopez, whose side are fifth with 17 points, said his team is ready for the challenge.

“We are expecting a tough match against a strong team like Al Duhail, but every match in the league is important and difficult. We must deal with this appropriately and give our best in this match,” said Lopez.

Today's other fixture will see Al Sailiya take on Al Wakrah at Grand Hamad Stadium. Al Sailiya are 10th with seven points, while Al Wakrah sit seventh on 15 points.

QATAR STARS LEAGUE

Al Shahania beat Al Gharafa 3-0

Today

Al Sailiya vs Al Wakrah at Grand Hamad Stadium (5:30pm)

Al Duhail vs Qatar SC at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (5:30pm)

Al Arabi vs Al Rayyan at Al Thumama Stadium (7:30pm)

Tomorrow

Al Shamal vs Al Sadd at Al Shamal Sports Club (5:30pm)

Al Ahli vs Umm Salal at Al Thumama Stadium (7:30pm)