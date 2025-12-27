New Year's Eve 2026 In Dubai: Fireworks, Road Closures, Metro Timings, Parking And Safety

2025 is drawing to a close - and Dubai has long cemented its position as one of the most desirable cities to ring in the New Year across the globe.

Massive fireworks, awe-inspiring drone shows and thrilling performances around the city will be a part of Dubai's New Year's Eve 2026 celebration. This, however, is not a new feat as the city annually plans and organises one of the world's most magnificent spectacles for New Year's Eve.

With the multicultural hub ready for the festivities, here's every detail regarding fireworks, road closures, metro timings, parking and safety that you need to know before New Year's Eve in Dubai.

New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai

It's one of the big questions for the evening: what are the best places to watch the fireworks in Dubai? Well, with over 40 locations planned for Dubai fireworks on New Year's Eve 2026, residents and tourists can expect to see skies light up from a wide variety of locations across town.

Burj Khalifa is set to have its massive signature midnight fireworks, with synchronised light and laser shows, Dubai Fountain performances, and giant LED screens across Downtown.

We've also got you covered if you're wondering where to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks for free.

Other key locations where you can watch fireworks include Global Village, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Frame, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Hatta. Several public viewing zones are accessible for anyone who wants to watch the fireworks without a ticket to Burj Park.

Drone shows on New Year's Eve

For the first time this year, Dubai Frame NYE celebration will include drone shows besides the annual fireworks. Other places where you can watch special drone shows on NYE include Global Village and JBR.

Dubai road closures for New Year's Eve 2026

Wondering what time will roads close on New Year's Eve in Dubai? The RTA has rolled out a pretty comprehensive traffic management plan to this end. Dubai's road closures will begin early in the evening to manage traffic flow and large crowds.

The plan will be implemented in stages, with the first phase commencing at 4pm on December 31. A portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will also be closed on New Year's Eve.

If you are wondering how to reach the Burj Khalifa on December 31, here is the full list of phased road closures on Dubai's New Year's Eve with timings.

Dubai Metro timings during New Year celebrations

If you are planning to travel to Downtown Dubai on NYE, in order to evade traffic, taking public transport might be better - with the Dubai Metro being the most convenient choice.

To meet the rising demand, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced extended Metro timings for New Year celebrations.

The Red and Green Metro lines will run non-stop for 43 hours, starting at 5am on Wednesday (December 31) and continuing until 12am on Friday (January 2, 2026). Which means, Dubai Metro will be running all night on New Year's Eve.

Dubai Mall station will close early on December 31. Here are the details for Dubai Metro timings and station closures for NYE.

Parking on New Year's Eve 2026 in Dubai

Planning to drive instead?

If you intend to take your own vehicle, you would be glad to know that authorities have planned several parking spaces. Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and park their vehicles in the Emaar area, which offers more than 20 thousand parking spaces distributed across the area.

Free shuttle bus services will be offered to and from designated parking spots. These can come in handy when you are trying to leave Downtown Dubai after the fireworks.

Dubai New Year's Eve security plan for 2026

Dubai Police's New Year's Eve safety measures include deploying over 23,000 security personnel, coordinating 55 government and private entities in what officials are calling the most comprehensive New Year's Eve operation in the emirate's history.

Nearly 10,000 police officers and 1,625 patrol vehicles will secure the celebrations. The deployment also includes 53 marine security and rescue boats, 36 bicycles, and 34 mounted patrol units to ensure comprehensive coverage across land and sea. 13,502 private security personnel will also be present.

Here's the complete security and safety guidelines for New Year's Eve in Dubai.

Volunteers for New Year Eve

More than 1,800 individuals have registered to volunteer with Dubai Police to help maintain order during New Year's Eve celebrations. Registration is open till December 28 for those wishing to take part.

NYE in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates have also revealed their elaborate plans to make this NYE unforgettable for residents and tourists. Top spots where you can watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in other emirates include Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island.

A continuous 62-minute fireworks display mark celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. Here are 10 top events and venues to consider for welcoming 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah's New Year celebrations will include fireworks displays, live performances, laser shows and family-friendly activities on December 31. If you are wondering where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Sharjah, head to Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach to watch the fireworks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the fireworks happening across Dubai?

Dubai is hosting fireworks shows at 40 locations across the emirate. They are:

Burj KhalifaBurj Al Arab

Atlantis The RoyalDubai Frame

Global VillageMadinat Jumeirah

Jumeirah Beach HotelDubai Creek Harbour

Dubai Festival CityExpo

BVLGARI Resort & ResidencesBluewaters

Motiongate DubaiDubai Park & Resorts

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa DubaiOne & Only Royal Mirage

One & Only The PalmFour Seasons Resort Jumeirah

Five Palm JumeirahAl Seef

J1 Beach (La Mer)Palazzo Versace Dubai

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & SpaDubai International Stadium

Emirates Golf ClubJumeirah Golf Estates

Topgolf DubaiArabian Ranches Golf Club

Trump International Golf ClubAddress Montgomerie

JA Beach HotelBab Al Shams Desert Resort

Sofitel The Palm DubaiPark Hyatt

Town SquareAl Marmoom Oasis

Nammos RestaurantAl Arab Marina

Voco Monaco Dubai – The WorldHatta

What time do road closures start?

Road closures across Dubai will begin in phases at 4pm, slowly rolling across the city.

Will Dubai Metro run all night on New Year's Eve?

Yes, the Dubai Metro will run all night on New Year's Eve. It will run continuously for 43 hours from 5am on Wednesday, December 31 till midnight on Friday, January 2.

Are shuttle buses available after fireworks?

Complimentary shuttle buses will take visitors from celebration areas to metro stations, taxi stands and parking areas - before and after the show.

What security measures are in place for NYE in Dubai?

The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) has detailed measures that will be taken by several entities in Dubai to contribute to the highly anticipated festivities.

37 support and assistance tents have been set up across celebration sites to provide police services, lost and found support, first aid, logistical assistance, guidance for visitors, and care for lost children. Over 23,000 security personnel will be deployed and 55 government and private entities will coordinate to ensure safety.