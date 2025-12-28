403
“OENOBIOL” Lands In Saudi Arabia, Empowering Women With Timeless Beauty
Saudi Arabia – The French brand Oenobiol
For its debut in the Saudi market, Oenobiol has selected actress and public figure Nour Al-GhandourIn contrast to the conventional perception of aging as something to resist, Oenobiol embraces time as an ally. The brand believes true beauty is not about stopping the clock, but about supporting the body from within so that confidence, vitality, and self-expression continue to evolve. This philosophy serves as the foundation for Oenobiol's science-based approach to beauty and wellness. Responding to the increasing demand among women in Saudi Arabia for effective hair solutions, Oenobiol offers advanced formulations designed to work from the inside out. Its range includes Hair Expert Advanced Plus Anti-Aging, developed to restore strength and vitality, Hair Expert Integral Strength, which supports elasticity and resilience, and Hair Expert – Hair Loss, formulated to help reduce hair fall and improve density through a blend of vitamins, biotin, and essential minerals. In addition to hair care, Oenobiol provides targeted solutions for skin health, supporting hydration, balance, and long-term radiance. Derma Expert Hyaluronic Acid 420 mg offers deep hydration and helps improve skin softness and plumpness, while Derma Expert Omega 6 & 3 supports the skin's natural barrier and soothes sensitivity. For the delicate eye area, Derma Expert Eye Beauty helps reduce puffiness and dark circles while improving microcirculation, contributing to a refreshed appearance over time. Recognizing Saudi Arabia's sunny climate, Oenobiol has also developed internal sun-support supplements such as Skin Preparation Expert for the Sun – Anti-Aging, alongside formulas tailored for sensitive and normal skin. These solutions are designed to complement topical sun protection by supporting the skin's natural defense mechanisms against UV exposure and pigmentation. Oenobiol's entry into the Saudi market reflects its confidence in the growing awareness of Saudi consumers and their preference for scientifically proven, results-driven beauty solutions. The brand's products will soon be available in approved pharmacies across the Kingdom. With its comprehensive portfolio for hair, skin, and eye care, Oenobiol aims to introduce a renewed vision of beauty in Saudi Arabia-one that accompanies women daily and allows their beauty to grow stronger, deeper, and more radiant with time.
