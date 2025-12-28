Qatar Golfers Claim U-16 Team And Individual Titles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar golf team was crowned champion in both the team and individual Under-16 categories at the Gulf Golf Championship, hosted by Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, from December 21 to 25.

Qatar delivered a strong and consistent performance over three days of competition, finishing at the top of the team standings with a total score of +51 in one of the most competitive editions of the championship at the junior level.

Bahrain secured second place after an intense battle that continued until the final rounds, posting a total score of +59, while the United Arab Emirates finished third with a score of +67.

In the individual competition, Qatar player Daniil Sokolov stole the spotlight by claiming first place and the gold medal with an outstanding performance across all three days. He recorded an impressive total score of -6, finishing with a significant margin over his closest rivals, an achievement that highlights his exceptional talent and strong potential to compete at both regional and continental levels.

Bahrain's Khalid Sadeeq finished second with a score of +26, while Mohib Al Kathiri of host nation Oman claimed third place with a total of +31.

At the conclusion of the championship, Hamad Abdullah Al Mana, President of the Qatar Golf Federation and Head of the Qatari delegation, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating:

“We dedicate this victory to Qatari sports, and we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Oman Golf Federation for their warm hospitality, excellent organization, and outstanding hosting, all of which contributed to the success of this important Gulf championship. The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Golf Federation and Ghala Golf Club, provided an ideal environment for competition that truly reflects the country's advanced standards in sports organization.”

Al Mana added that this achievement reflects the Qatar Golf Federation's ongoing commitment to supporting junior categories and developing a strong base of players within a clear strategic vision aimed at building competitive national teams capable of achieving success and raising the name of the State of Qatar at the Gulf, regional, and international levels.