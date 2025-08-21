Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India’s biofuels-petrol blend raises questions, concerns

(MENAFN) India’s initiative to increase the blending of biofuels with petrol has significantly reduced carbon emissions and saved the country substantial foreign exchange. At the same time, it has raised questions among vehicle owners and food policy experts about its potential effects on fuel efficiency and food security.

Last month, India reached its goal of blending 20% ethanol with petrol, known as E20, five years ahead of schedule. The government sees this milestone as a major step in lowering carbon emissions and reducing oil imports. Since 2014, ethanol blending has cut 69.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and saved 1.36 trillion rupees ($1.5 billion; £1.1 billion) in foreign currency reserves.

A study by a Delhi-based think tank indicates that road transport emissions in India are expected to nearly double by 2050. "The demand for fuel is only going to increase and shifting to ethanol-blended petrol is absolutely necessary to cut down emissions," said Sandeep Theng from an Indian green energy advocacy group.

However, many vehicles on Indian roads are not compatible with E20, causing skepticism among owners about the policy’s benefits. Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of a leading automotive magazine, explained that ethanol has a "lower energy density than petrol and is more corrosive," which can reduce mileage and increase wear on certain vehicle parts. He added that while some manufacturers, like Honda, have been using E20-compliant materials since 2009, many older vehicles remain incompatible.

Although there is no official data on the effects of E20 fuel on engines, vehicle owners frequently report reduced mileage on social media. Additionally, a top executive at an online insurance platform noted that many standard insurance policies in India do not cover damage caused by using non-compliant fuel.

