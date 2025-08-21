Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery And Other Key Russian Facilities
The operation aimed to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities and complicate fuel supply routes to its military units.
According to the General Staff, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia. It plays a role in supporting the armed forces of the aggressor state. The total tank capacity of the refinery exceeds 210,000 cubic meters.
As a result of the Ukrainian defenders' actions, multiple explosions were recorded at the site.Read also: Drones strike oil refinery in Rostov region
It was also reported that units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces used long-range drones to strike a UAV warehouse and a logistics hub belonging to Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Donetsk. The strike and numerous explosions in the area have already been confirmed.
A hit was also recorded near a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region. Assessment of the strike's impact is still underway.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 21, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck a Russian train carrying fuel near the Dzhankoi railway station in temporarily occupied Crimea.
