2025-08-21 07:15:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces on Telegram , along with a relevant video.

“Thanks to the coordinated actions of the defenders from the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, most of the settlement of Tovste (Tolstoy) in the Donetsk region has been brought back under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

“Our soldiers tirelessly destroy the enemy from the air and on the ground, driving them out of Ukrainian territory step by step. This achievement was made possible by the bravery and professionalism of infantry units, UAV pilots, and artillery crews,” added the Dnipro group.

As Ukrinform previously reported, troops from Ukraine's Air Assault Forces carried out successful offensive operations, fully clearing the villages of Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Petrivka in the Donetsk region of Russian occupiers.

