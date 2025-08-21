Bhopal Administration Demolishes 'Machhli Family' Mansion Amid Crackdown On Drug Mafia

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 21 (IANS) In a dramatic culmination of Madhya Pradesh's relentless crackdown on organised crime, the Bhopal district administration on Thursday razed the final stronghold of the notorious Machhli family, a three-storey mansion built illegally on government land in the Anandpur Kokta area.

The building, which was demolished in the presence of senior government officials and under heavy police deployment, was reportedly constructed in 1990.

The three-storey mansion, sprawling across 15,000 square feet, comprises 30 rooms and is estimated to have a market value of Rs 25–Rs 30 crore.

“The entire construction has been done on government land,” a senior government official confirmed.

Earlier, on July 30, the local administration had sealed the mansion as part of a broader operation targeting illegal assets.

“A total of 250 police personnel and approximately 300 employees from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and revenue department are present here,” said Tehsildar Anurag Tripathi.

Despite heavy rainfall, the demolition was carried out under tight security, symbolising the end of a criminal empire that once dominated parts of the city.

This action follows a sweeping operation on July 30, when authorities bulldozed over Rs 100 crore worth of illegal properties linked to the Machhli family - including farmhouses, warehouses, factories, madrasas, and residential buildings.

The mansion targeted on Thursday belonged to Shariq Ahmed alias Machhli, Sohail Ahmed, and Shafiq Ahmed, all relatives of the infamous drug peddlers Yasin Ahmed and Shahwar Ahmed.

The Machhli family, long accused of drug trafficking, sexual exploitation, and violent intimidation, had established a stronghold in Ward No. 62 of Bhopal.

Their influence began to unravel after a major breakthrough by the Bhopal Crime Branch, which uncovered a disturbing nexus involving narcotics, illegal weapons, video blackmailing, and physical abuse, according to government officials.

The investigation led to the arrest of Shahwar Machhli and his nephew Yasin in connection with a rape and blackmail case targeting college girls.

Shariq Ahmed, their uncle, was also taken into custody shortly thereafter.

In response to the demolition, Shariq Machhli's legal team has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, claiming that no prior notice was served and asserting that the land in question is not government-owned.

“We have all the documents and have submitted them to the court,” said his lawyer, challenging the administration's action.

The crackdown is part of a broader campaign led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who has vowed to eradicate criminal syndicates operating under the guise of drug mafias and so-called“love jihadis.”

In a recent statement, the Chief Minister declared:“Those who cast evil eyes on women, drug mafia and 'love jihadis' will not be spared under any circumstances. Whatever criminal activities are being done through them, strict action is being taken. We will finish off everyone one by one.”

The demolition of the Machhli mansion is more than just a physical act - it is a powerful message from the state government that no criminal, however entrenched, is immune from justice.

As bulldozers tore through the last vestige of the Machhli family's empire, Bhopal witnessed a turning point in its fight against organised crime, corruption, and exploitation.