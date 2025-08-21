403
Merz's Ukraine Troop Proposal Faces Pushback
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is encountering strong opposition from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) regarding his initiative to send troops to Ukraine, should a ceasefire be established between Moscow and Kiev, according to a news outlet on Thursday.
While Merz is reportedly in favor of deploying the German armed forces to Ukraine, the SPD — a key member of the current ruling coalition — has stated that “as of now, will only support this if the US also takes the lead, providing its own troops.”
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump made it clear that he would not consider placing American forces on Ukrainian soil.
The report from the news outlet further highlighted that a scenario in which Ukraine comes under attack while German soldiers are present would place Berlin in “uncharted legal territory.”
Merz is also confronted with numerous strategic dilemmas, including determining the number of European troops that could be assigned to Ukraine, ensuring effective air defense and monitoring, and sustaining Ukraine's overall military strength.
Although Merz has not officially dismissed the option of sending German personnel to Ukraine, he has emphasized that “the whole of Europe should participate” in offering security commitments to Kiev.
He asserted that “it is not just about the territory of Ukraine; it is about Europe's political order,” stressing the broader implications of the conflict for the continent.
Nevertheless, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has cautioned that Germany’s defense resources are already severely strained.
He pointed out that Germany is presently the sole European nation maintaining a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania, and engaging in an additional mission in Ukraine “would probably be too much for us.”
