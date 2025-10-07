Centuries-Old Copper Naqashi May Vanish Soon: Master Artisan Warns

Representational Photo

Srinagar: For over four decades, the rhythmic tapping of tools on copper sheets has echoed through the modest workshop of Manzoor Ahmed Naqashgeer, a 60-year-old artisan from Teingpora Nawakadal, Srinagar. He has spent 45 years mastering the centuries-old art of copper naqashi, an intricate engraving craft that once symbolized Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

Manzoor said,“I inherited this skill from my father when I was only 10 or 12 years old. This art has been in our family for five generations. I learned it from my father, who learned it from his uncle. But sadly, I don't see it continuing beyond me.”

Manzoor, a recipient of multiple awards for his craftsmanship, including recognition from former J&K Governor N. N. Vohra and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said he recently received his fourth major award for his lifelong dedication.“My work has reached countries across the world, but back home, the art is dying,” he lamented.

While simple naqashi on copper utensils still exists, detailed, hand-engraved naqashi, which brought international acclaim to Kashmiri artisans, is vanishing due to rising costs and declining demand.“Now I make pieces only on order. The cost has gone up so much that people prefer cheaper, machine-made products,” Manzoor said.

He criticized government revival efforts, stating that many appointed trainers lack expertise and mostly teach village women who do it for livelihood rather than understanding the craft's history and techniques.

Manzoor expressed concern about the future of his family legacy.“My children are not willing to take up the profession. They've seen me struggling. I haven't received significant work in the past year. It's not enough to sustain a livelihood anymore,” he said.