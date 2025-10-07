Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths: PIL Filed In Supreme Court, Seeks CBI Probe

Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths: PIL Filed In Supreme Court, Seeks CBI Probe


2025-10-07 02:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Madhya Pradesh cough syrup deaths: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh allegedly caused by the consumption of cough syrup, ANI reported. At least 14 deaths have been reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara so far, while eight children have been admitted to a hospital.

(More to come..)

