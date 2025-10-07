Equity Markets Rally In Early Trade Amid Sustained Buying

File Photo

Mumbai – Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in the positive territory in early trade on Tuesday, extending their winning momentum to the fourth day running, helped by a rally in blue-chip stocks and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 183.97 points to 81,974.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 62.05 points to 25,139.70.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers.

However, Trent, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded in positive territory. Markets in China, South Korea were closed for a holiday.

US markets ended mostly higher.

“Liquidity tailwinds, global market resilience, and a dovish stance from central banks are fuelling the rally, with record highs on Nasdaq and S&P 500 boosting sentiment,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.